Limited edition cookies to mark opening of new hotel and Queensferry Crossing

To celebrate the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing and the launch of the 10th DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Scotland, 5,000 limited edition commemorative cookies have been created.

The limited edition commemorative cookies will be given out to members of the public in the Queensferry area on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 to celebrate the arrival of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the area.

Following a £15M renovation, DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing boasts design enhancements to the hotel’s restaurant, meeting spaces and guestrooms as well as the structural addition of 64 guestrooms.

Stuart Douglas, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing, said: “We are delighted to be opening the new DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing to coincide with the opening of the new Queensferry Bridge.

“At DoubleTree by Hilton we welcome guests with our signature warm DoubleTree cookie and are proud to have created a limited edition cookie, featuring an image of the Crossing to give locals in Queensferry a chance to experience a DoubleTree welcome – as well as to celebrate the launch of the new Queensferry Crossing and hotel.”