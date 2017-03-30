Lillie Art exhibition for ovarian cancer charity

A ‘pop-up’ art exhibition to raise money for the charity ‘Target Ovarian Cancer’ opens at The Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie this Saturday.

The exhibition called ‘Woman’s Work: Being Seen’ features work by former Bearsden Academy pupil Jade Sturrock, a recent graduate of Glasgow School of Art.

Jade (22) is taking part in memory of her great-grandmother Isobel who died of ovarian cancer aged just 32 years old, when Jade’s grandad was just three years old.

Twenty per cent of proceeds from the sale of work will be donated to ‘Target Ovarian Cancer’.

Her work will be displayed alongside three other female artists – Rowan Flint, Catriona Thomson and Hannah Lyth – who are also graduates from Glasgow School of Art.

Their work explores themes of womanhood in art, politics and culture and acts as a prequel to their larger exhibition at The Lillie Gallery which is on later this year.

Jade said: “I think it’s tragic that my great-grandmother died when she was so young and didn’t see her son grow up.

“I also never got the chance to meet her.

“If the money we raise helps just one woman with ovarian cancer to live a bit longer that’s a worthwhile achievement.”

Jade’s work explores the cultural construction of the female body and identity. By creating bold, multi-layered works she questions the idealistic images of women in advertising.

Catriona Thomson explores her own understanding of being a woman and an artist. Influenced by her multicultural upbringing she enjoys using bright colours.

Hannah Lyth explores how women are viewed in society and draws on the fact that from an early age, toys are targeted for gender stereotypes.

Rowan Flint collects and recombines materials, objects and photographic imagery through the medium of print to create beautiful visions, inviting people to see things they have become accustomed to in new ways.

The exhibition is on at the gallery on Station Road from Saturday, April 1, until Saturday, April 8.

There will also be a raffle at the exhibition with some fantastic prizes on offer including a £40 voucher for Cyan restaurant, £40 to spend at The Burnbrae pub, a voucher for Garvie & Co, a spray tan at Fuss salon, a blow dry at Capelli hair salon, a voucher for The Iron Chef, and much more.