Lenzie street plan concerns

You’re parking up the wrong street – that’s the view of residents in Lenzie who have voiced their concern over a new roads project for the area.

Frustrated local people say a huge parking problem in the town has not been addressed.

They also fear the ‘Lenzie Street Design Project’ which sees East Dunbartonshire Council link up once again with Sustrans Scotland, will result in a ‘shared space’ similar to the controversial scheme in Kirkintilloch.

Thousands of people are up in arms over the new road design at Cowgate, particularly the removal of traffic lights at a busy junction.

Last week, the council organised a third ‘public engagement’ session about the Lenzie project which they said resulted in “constructive discussions” and attracted more than 180 people.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive at the council, said: “Our work with Sustrans complements the council’s Active Travel Strategy – which promotes projects making it easier to walk and cycle, as well as encouraging the use of public transport.”

Paul Ruffles, Project Coordinator of Sustrans Scotland, added: “I’d like to reassure anyone who attended that revised design proposals will be brought back to the public.”

But one resident said she believed the plans were “the same as the improvements in Kirkintilloch – just on a smaller scale”, adding: “Frankly I cannot see what use or good they will do. There is a huge parking problem which has never been addressed, yet here we have Sustrans again coming forward with plans that are not needed. It is Kirky repeating itself.”

Michael Craig posted on the Herald’s Facebook page: “They clearly want to do the same to Lenzie without labelling it as a ‘shared space’ due to the backlash”, and Nicola Davidson added: “They need to do something about the parking.”

However, Ruth Hart said: “I’m looking forward to having another opportunity to give my views on the more detailed plans in a couple of months”.

House firms looking to build in the area will help with the cost of the project, says the council.