Lenzie Meadow pupils are Euro-quiz champions

Pupils from Lenzie Meadow Primary School have proved they know a thing or two about Europe after winning the East Dunbartonshire heat of a prestigious quiz contest.

The team from Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs were the runners-up following a tough competition with just a few points between the two schools.

Questions covered history, geography, sport, culture, the EU and pupils’ knowledge of French, German, Spanish or Italian.

The quiz was organised by the council’s education service and the Scottish European Educational Trust, with the support of the European Parliament Office in the UK.

Twenty East Dunbartonshire primary schools took part in the local heat this week, held in Bishopbriggs Academy, with pupils from Primary 6 competing in teams of four.

Now the Lenzie Meadow Primary squad will go on to represent East Dunbartonshire at the national final in May at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Education convener Councillor Maureen Henry said: “Learning about other cultures, other countries’ customs and knowing other languages is a great foundation for a future career.

“Well done to our winners from Lenzie Meadow Primary and good luck for the next stage of the competition.”