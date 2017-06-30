Lenzie and Bishopbriggs stations now have Wi-fi

Free WiFi is now available for all customers using Bishopbriggs and Lenzie stations.

WiFi is currently available at over 50 stations and by autumn next year almost 90 per cent of the ScotRail fleet will be connected.

Scotrail communications director Rob Shorthouse, said: “We’re building the best railway that Scotland is ever had. This means more seats, more service and faster journeys.

“It also means giving our customers the best experience possible. WiFi is very much a part of that.

“We’ve had WiFi on trains for some time now, helping people stay in touch and do work on the move. But we know that journeys start well before you board the train, which is why we’re rolling out these hotspots to key stations.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to make journeys better for our customers in East Dunbartonshire by keeping them connected while they wait for their train or connecting bus.”

WiFi equipment has already been fitted to all trains serving Scotland’s main inter-city routes, and the focus is now turning to ensure that other routes can keep connected on the move.

Installation work is currently underway on the Class 318 and 320 fleets, which serve Glasgow’s suburban routes, Lanarkshire, and Inverclyde. The new class 385s, which enter service on the Edinburgh – Glasgow route later is year, will arrive WiFi enable