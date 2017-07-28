Lennoxtown community rally round after blaze - but council criticised

The community of Lennoxtown has rallied round after four families were left homeless when fire ripped through a block of council flats earlier this week.

But there has been criticism on social media of East Dunbartonshire Council’s response to rehousing those affected

Emergency services raced to School Lane around midnight on Tuesday, July 25 after a resident nearby spotted the building ablaze.

All residents were evacuated and there was extensive damage to all four flats.

Detective Inspector David Patrick from Kirkintilloch CID said: “Thankfully nobody was injured, due to the quick actions of a neighbour who alerted emergency services”.

Within hours of the blaze, local residents offered sympathy and support to the people left without shelter.

One woman posted on social media: “I’m absolutely heartbroken for the people involved in the fire last night!

I don’t know who lived there but if there is anything that you need or that I can help with in any way please just let me know.”

A relative of one of the families affected hit out at the council.

She posted: “My Aunty lost everything and due to the temp housing being unfurnished they can’t give her anything.

“It’s ridiculous, what if she was someone with no family? She’d be out in the street.

“Hopefully be put in a hotel at the end of the week, thankfully I managed to get the majority of her pictures and sentimental ornaments but what use is it with no home to go back to, heartbreaking, we can only be thankful everyone is safe and well.

Another posted: “My uncle was one of the lucky ones but his house is filled with smoke damage and god knows how long it will take to put right. The people in the flats have lost just about everything. Just terrible”.

The Herald contacted the council over the concern expressed.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The Council’s Housing Services have been working hard to support all the residents affected by the fire at School Lane since Tuesday morning.

“Householders were provided with advice and support, which included the offer of temporary and bed & breakfast accommodation.

“Thankfully no-one was injured in the fire, but significant damage was caused - including the loss of personal possessions - and it was an

extremely upsetting experience for all involved.

“The Council will continue to support households affected by the fire to ensure they are provided with appropriate accommodation until their homes

have been restored to a habitable condition.”

A 22-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the fire.