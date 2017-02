Prolific local poet Tam Craven has published an epic 100-verse work which could just be ‘The Greatest’ thing he’s ever done.

It’s about one of his sporting heroes, Muhammad Ali, who was given the nickname and is still considered the finest boxer of all time.

It comes almost exactly a decade after Tam last undertook his last 100 verse poem - ‘Through and Through’ - about his beloved Celtic Football Club.

‘The Greatest’ is available now at www.insideasnowdrop.com.