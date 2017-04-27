Leisuredrome to close for election

Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome users have been warned that the facility will be closed for this week’s council elections.

The leisure centre is being used to count the votes cast in the election.

The main hall will be closed all this week until Saturday, May 6 at 8.30am.

The entire building will be closed from Thursday, May 4, at 8.30pm-Friday, May 5 at 6pm.

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “The excellent facilities at the Leisuredrome make it the first choice for election counts and we are pleased to be working with the Council to help democracy in action. We’d like to apologise to customers who will be inconvenienced by these closures, but hope that they will understand.”