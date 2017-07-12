Leisure centre turns ten with a fun bash

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre will be celebrating its 10th birthday in style with two days of fun-filled free activities.

The centre was officially opened on 21 July 2007, and it has been hailed a resounding success by leisure chiefs during its first decade of operation.

To mark its milestone birthday the centre will be hosting two days of birthday celebrations with visitors to the Centre on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, able to enjoy a host of activities for free.

They include (subject to availablility and restrictions), swimming, a pool inflatable session on Saturday, use of the health suite (over 16s only), group exercise classes, badminton and tennis courts, five-a-side courts, gym (induction required), and special promo deals in the cafe.

In addition, there will be a birthday competition where anyone who can prove they share their birthday with the centre - 21 July - will receive a birthday present.

A birth certificate or passport will need to be shown to verify date of birth.

A special birthday promotional deal also means the usual admin start-up fee will be waived for anyone who signs up to join the gym on the Friday or Saturday.

Sandy Marshall, vice chair of East Dunbartonshire LC Trust, is encouraging everyone to join in the birthday celebrations.

Sandy said: “Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre has had 10 tremendous years at the heart of the community and what better way to celebrate that than with some free, fun activities for people to enjoy.

“There are plenty of activities on during the day for all ages and I hope that regulars to the centre will come along and join in the fun and those who have not yet tried out the excellent facilities will come along and see what a great place it is.”

Since it opened, the centre has had three million visits with members of Kirkintilloch and Kilsyth Swimming Club clocking up an incredible 14 million miles in the pool.

Gym members run an average of 750km a day on the treadmills meaning they have run up 2.75 million km in 10 years - the equivalent of running round the world a staggering 68 times.

And a mind-boggling 23,000kgs - the weight of five elephants - is lifted in the gym every week with over 10 billion kgs of iron pumped since the centre opened back in 2007.