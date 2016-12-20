Laura Ashley and Argos to leave Homebase in Milngavie

The branch of Laura Ashley home furnishings in Homebase, Milngavie, is going to close on April 5 next year.

Argos, which is also currently in the Homebase, is also going to move out sometime next year - the date has not been confirmed yet.

There are 132 employees in total who are currently based in the Laura Ashley Homebase concessions, and the business says they will relocate as many of these employees to other stores as possible.

Bunnings’ owner Wesfarmers bought Homebase from Home Retail Group, which also owns Argos, in January in a surprise £340 million deal.

Argos was purchased by Sainsburys Supermarkets this year which is why Argos is now leaving all Homebase stores.

Wesfarmers plans to spend a further £250million rebranding Homebase under the Bunnings name in an overhaul that will see a raft of Australian brands on the shelves.

A Homebase spokesperson said: “All concessions will exit Homebase stores over the next 12 months. This will make room for a wider range of products to help customers with home improvement and garden projects.”