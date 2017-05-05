Latest election results

The results are in for Ward 2 (Bearsden North) at the East Dunbartonshire Council elections

Duncan Cumming (Independent), Sheila Mechan (Conservative), Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem) have been elected.

It means that SNP group leader Ian Mackay has not been reelected.

The full list of candidates was Erin Crawley (Green), Duncan Cumming (Independent), Eunis Jassemi-Zargani (Labour), Ian Mackay (SNP), Sheila Mechan (Conservative), and Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem).

The count continues at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome.