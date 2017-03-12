Lairdsland quiz team are Top of the Form

Lairdsland Primary School’s quiz team have scooped the annual Rotary School Quiz by a nail-biting half a point after a thrilling contest.

Eight schools battled it out for the title honour at Craighead Primary School, and Lairdsland won by a whisker over Lenzie Meadow Primary School, with St Flannan’s Primary School coming third.

All of the teams are said to have performed well on the day in a closely fought contest of six rounds, each of eight questions.

Each team received certificates and vouchers from Club Vice President Donnie Campbell.

Rotary wishes to thank Craighead for the use of their facilities, and Rotarian Ian Thomson (pictured with the winning team) who once again acted as Question Master.