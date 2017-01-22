Kit-bag that could help solve family disputes

An innovative kit-bag initiative was flagged up at a special Scottish Parliament reception for a leading children’s charity.

Hosted by Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay the kit-bag and its contents are among the resources used by the Children 1st charity in their efforts to help build family relationships – and in turn improve children’s lives.

A short play was staged by a volunteer family, showing how these aids could be used to resolve an argument that had broken out between the mother and daughter.

Ms Mackay, who chaired the event, said: “I am proud to have hosted Children 1st for a reception in the Scottish Parliament. The event was very well attended and a total success.

“It was great to see the kit bag in action during the play – a big well done to the family and children who, with no acting experience, braved the performance.

“Children are at the front and centre of my plan as an MSP, so I am very happy to be working with Children 1st – a charity doing amazing things for families and young people in Scotland.”