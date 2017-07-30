Kirky canal doggie walk aims to help deaf people

A Kirkintilloch audiologists is launching a fundraising drive in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Staff at Specsavers in Kirkintilloch will take part in a sponsored dog walk on August 13 which will leave from Kirkintilloch Canal and finish in Bishopbriggs.

The store is hoping to raise a three figure sum to help sponsor a hearing dog puppy.

The funds will go towards training a puppy which will then be paired with a deaf person to support them in their everyday life.

The branch is also hosting a fun day on August 15 to boost the fundraising total.

A variety of activities are planned to encourage locals to dig deep including a bake sale, tombola and goody bags.

Store director Neil Drain, said: ‘Hearing dogs are such a vital support to many people with hearing impairments.

“We would love to raise enough funds to sponsor one of the charity’s clever puppies who will one day make a huge difference to someone’s life.

“With the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival taking place during our sponsored walk, we thought it would be a great opportunity to combine our fundraising with the chance to complete the walk along Kirkintilloch’s peaceful canal to Bishopbriggs.

“Anyone who would like to make a donation towards our fundraising drive can pop by the store.’

Specsavers Audiologists and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People celebrated 10 years of partnership earlier this year.

For more information on how to donate visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk