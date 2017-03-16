Kirkintilloch road closed after accident

A road in Kirkintilloch was closed for several hours yesterday (Wednesday, March 15) after a road accident.

A car and a caravan were involved in the collision at Initiative Road around 9.40am.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the accident.

A police spokesperson said: “The road was closed awaiting vehicles being uplifted and one male was issued with a conditional offer for careless driving.”

Conditional offer notices work a very similar way to fixed penalty notices, in that they allow motorists to take the option of accepting a fixed penalty rather than taking the matter to court.