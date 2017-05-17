Kirkintilloch pupil’s hospital trauma after tongue gets stuck in Disney cup

A Kirkintilloch schoolgirl is recovering after being rushed to hospital when her tongue became jammed in a Disney screw-top cup.

The company has withdrawn the Monsters Inc travel mug after the trauma suffered by Megan Donald (7).

The Harestanes Primary School pupil’s tongue became jammed in the cup while she was in class a week ago.

She was finally freed by hospital staff using a hacksaw and drill four hours later.

Megan’s mum Natalie (31) is now calling for Disney to recall the product.

She told the BBC: “They said they have removed the mug from sale but what about all the people who already have them?

“I just want to warn people about them.

“You would never think this could happen. You would never think a cup like that could be a danger.”

Megan’s tongue was left bruised and swollen after the incident.

According to the BBC, Mrs Donald was called to the school around 10.30am. Her daughter’s tongue had become stuck in the drinking spout in the cup’s lid because of the suction created. And as there were no ventilation holes, the cup could not be moved.

Mrs Donald said: “The mug was still attached and full of water so it was very heavy. A teacher was holding it up.

“They couldn’t unscrew it because of the suction inside the cup. it was airtight Megan was panicking and very upset.”

An ambulance took Megan and her mum to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

After several attempts, the medical team were finally able to cut away part of the lid with a hacksaw and a dentist drill.

The mug had been bought from the Disney Store in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre.

A Disney Store spokesman said: “This is undoubtedly an unfortunate incident that we’ve taken seriously by immediately stopping sales of the mug from our stores and websites and destroying all other existing stock.”

The company has also withdrawn the sale of a further three mugs which were based on the same design.

The spokesman said there were currently no plans to recall the product.