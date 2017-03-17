Kirkintilloch optician has Comic Relief specs appeal!

This Friday (March 24) is Red Nose Day and a town centre opticians are joining in the fun.

The Kirkintilloch branch of Specsavers are selling comedy waving hand glasses - the perfect accessory for a red nose - priced at £2, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Store director Neil Drain said: “The glasses are fantastic and we’ll be encouraging everyone who buys a pair to also join our giant Mexican wave on social media as well. Simply strike a pose with your glasses and post with the #GiveUsAWave to receive your very own wave back.”

Customers will also have the chance to purchase children’s lucky dip envelopes containing a mix of prizes for £1 each, with the proceeds donated to Comic Relief.