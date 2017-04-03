Kirkintilloch baker shortlisted for the Scottish Baker of the Year Award 2017

Peter’s Bakery, in Kirkintilloch, are delighted to announce that they have made it to the shortlist in the Scottish Baker of the Year 2017 competition.

Over 11,000 customers from across Scotland voted for their favourite bakery products across six categories.

A total of 115 bakeries were nominated and more than 850 of the most popular products in the land were delivered for scrutiny by a panel of 56 expert and independent judges.

With a sea of scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, the judges had a hard task tasting, smelling and squishing each and every item to shortlist the best products in the land.

Scottish Bakers Chief Executive Alan Clarke said: “We took delivery of hundreds of excellent scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits made by Scottish bakers and our judges, led by head judge Robert Ross, have once again done us proud, we have a strong shortlist to take forward to the next stage.”