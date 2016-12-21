Kind pupils make cards and crackers for the homeless

A volunteer from Glasgow City Mission visited Clober Primary on Monday, December 19 to talk to the boys and girls about the excellent work she does with this charity.

Etta Neill spends two nights each week in the night shelter, to make sure that homeless people have somewhere warm and safe to sleep, something hot to eat, a hot shower and fresh clean clothes.

This is the second year that Clober Primary School is supporting the charity.

Primaries 5/6 and 6 have made Christmas crackers and cards for the homeless people to open on Christmas morning.

Etta explained how this simple gesture had made the homeless people happy last year, reducing some of them to tears of joy.

She said: “They loved that the children of Clober cared enough to take the time to make them a cracker and the special Christmas wishes they had written in their cards.”

Each child has made a decoupage card with their own poem inside and a special message. They have also made a cracker containing a handmade Christmas hat, joke and three chocolates. Mrs Neill will be delivering them to the night shelter all ready for Christmas.