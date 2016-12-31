Kind parents help nursery teacher who lost her house in a fire

Kind-hearted parents from Milngavie Primary School raised £1,680 for a member of staff who lost her house, all her belongings and her beloved pet dog in a fire before Christmas.

Members of Milngavie Primary PTA set up a crowdfunding page for popular nursery keyworker Valerie Fisken on December 19 and they smashed their original target in only a few hours so they increased their target and to their amazement eventually reached £1,680.

They posted the crowdfunding link on facebook with this message: “This isn’t a usual post but we feel strongly about sharing this widely as this affects an extremely popular and much loved member of staff from Milngavie school.

“Poor Valerie (Mrs Fisken) from the nursery had a devastating house fire this week, losing her house, belongings and pet.

“All of the parents would like to start a collection to help with anything and everything Valerie and her family needs after something like this, not to mention at this time of year also!”

Parent, Niki-Terazia Ashworth, who set up the crowdfunding page which is now closed for donations, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated and shared we have raised more than I ever imagined. I will get the donations to the Fisken’s as soon as possible. “Thank you once again you amazing people.”