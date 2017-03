A Kilsyth address was at the centre of a drugs bust and a 26-year-old man has been arrested after illegal substances were found.

Officers in possession of a warrant gained entry to a house in Anton Crescent at 7.25pm on Wednesday, March 15.

They found a quantity of Diamorphine on the premises and also a quantity of cannabis resin.

Police later detained the man they believe is responsible for this.

He was expected to have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court yesterday.