Julia Bradbury talks about her visit to Balmaha

Popular outdoors enthusiast and TV presenter Julia Bradbury visited Balmaha last year to film part of her new series of Britain’s Best Walks.

On a recent facebook post the staff at The Oak Tree Inn in Balmaha said they had great fun working with Julia and her production team when they were filming in the village last year.

Julia talked about her trip to Balmaha on Radio 2 recently. Click on the i-player link and skip one hour 13 mins into the programme. The TV programme itself is on STV later this month. http://bbc.in/2iaMoQA