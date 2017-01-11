Join in discussion over shared space in Kirkintilloch live on BBC radio show today

Kirkintilloch’s controversial shared space tops the bill on a BBC Radio Scotland news discussion programme at lunchtime today.

Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay and disabled campaigner Sandy Taylor, who have been heading the protest against the new Cowgate road design layout, are guests on the John Beattie show from 12pm.

Rona Mackay MSP

Town planner Ricardo Marini is also speaking on the programme and the public too are invited to get involved in the discussion on air.

A representative from East Dunbartonshire Council is also expected to joinvin the discussion.

Ms Mackay tweeted this morning: “Looking forward to being on the John Beattie show this afternoon, talking about the shared space disaster in Kirkintilloch!”

Thousands of local people have been protesting against the shared space, especially the removal of traffic lights and pedestrian crossings from the busy Catherine Street/Kerr Street junction in the town.

There is particular concern for the safety of disabled people and the elderly.

The local SNP MSP told the Herald on Monday a string of accidents at the junction within the space of a week should be a “major wake-up call” to East Dunbartonshire Council.

The link to the programme is http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00vkn0l