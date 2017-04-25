John Nicolson’s office sealed off after suspicious package found

Police have sealed off the constituency office of East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson after a suspicious package was sent to the property.

Emergency services were called to SNP MP’s address at Townhead, Kirkintilloch this afternoon (Tuesday).

Assistant chief constable Wayne Mawson said: “Around 12.20 today, police and emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package having been delivered to the constituency office of John Nicolson at Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

“It is not yet known what the package is or if it is in anyway harmful.

“As is procedure for any suspect package police are in attendance and inquires are continuing.”