Jo Swinson is bookie’s favourite for Lib Dem leader

Jo Swinson has become the bookies’ favourite to replace Lib Dem leader Tim Farron who resigned yesterday.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire has been tipped for her party’s top job in Westminster.

Ms Swinson was re-elected to the House of Commons last Thursday (June 8) in the General Election.

Bookies have already picked her as their favourite to be the next Lib Dem leader.

Both Bet 365 and Sky Bet have odds of 5/4 of her taking the top job.

And she’s ahead of Vince Cable who is 2/1, Norman Lamb at 5/1 and Ed Davey at 7/1.