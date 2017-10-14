Jennifer fulfils a heartfelt ambition

Milngavie woman Jennifer Wilson wanted to complete the whole length of the West Highland Way for many years - and has finally cracked it in ten days.

She and her friends made use of new transport links to stage a ten-day fundraising bid for the British Heart Foundation, with rest time after each stage to allow the hikers to recuperate.

She said: “It was quite a challenge to find ways to access each section but the Loch Lomond Cruises boats that are based at Tarbet were useful, as were the Scottish Citylink coaches and Scotrail trains.”

Pictures from the walk - and details of how to contribute to the British Heart Foundation - are at www.west-highlandway.blogspot.co.uk