Jazz, Mozart and art at OctoberFest

Milton of Campsie’s big event of the autumn was another soaraway success, according to delighted organisers, netting a tidy sum in donations for the Village Hall Trust.

Staged (where else) in the Hall, it featured a Milton of Campsie Art Club display with 72 paintings, and a whole host of talented musicians.

Some 160 visitors enjoyed the events - and the craft ales supplied by the local Co-op.

Community Council chairman Jamie McGuire opened the art show, and visitors were entertained by both Campsie Scottish Folk Players and guitarist Elliott Summers.

A Hall full of jazz lovers enjoyed the Sunday afternoon with JazzCo and trumpeter Robert Henderson playing with Chris Clark’s singing and guitar.

Andrew Greig’s Factor Forte got a packed hall dancing on Saturday - including a lot of young folk enjoying Beetle numbers and rock pop.

The ARCARA recorders playing on Friday evening were “sheer magic”, we’re told, and the music by the Bucher String Trio on Saturday afternoon was characteristically excellent.

The Art Club’s excellent Calendar, show-casing their paintings, sold quickly and they are now on sale - for only £3 - at the Post Office in Milton of Campsie and the Auld Kirk Museum.

The organisers would like to specially thank George Smith for his technical skill in the production, and East Dunbartonshire Arts Council for support.

Joint winners of the Art Prize for the best-liked picture were Elke Hinton and Geoff Foord.

Others due thanks for their help include Mary Bannatyne, Anne Stevenson, Josie Dunipace , Fiona Quirk, Kazia Shand, Susan Murray, Mia Casey and Laura Mellor of the Co-op.

Thanks also go to Elliott Summers for dealing with staging, equipment and furniture together with Andrew Morton, Gregor Summers and Neil Kitchener - and the Community Council.

Michael Boyle helped greatly with event organisation and Sue Baxendale with social media team advertising.