It’s time for Milngavie Week!

There will be something for everyone during Milngavie Week which kicks off this Saturday (June 10) with the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games.

The Highland Games are being held at West of Scotland FC from 11am to 5pm. Entry is free but donations to the Funding Neuro charity would be most welcome.

For folk interested in local history and nature, there are guided walks on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday highlighting Milngavie’s past and wildlife.

Music lovers can hear classical guitar music of international standing on Sunday while there is an open mic event at Finsbay on Thursday.

There will be a local author event on Wednesday and art buffs might take a look at the stop motion animation competition, or the winners of the photography competition.

Sport addicts can head to Hilton Park for an old time hickory competition on Thursday.

Kids will love the ‘learn to garden’ event and the car treasure hunt is set to puzzle folk, both on Thursday.

The week ends with the Classic Car Show in the precinct on Saturday, June 17, from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be loads of free kid’s activities with Jo Jingles, Gymboree, finger puppet making and a Beeline trail through the village.

The Milngavie FC football festival is also on Saturday, June 17, and an art exhibition starring local P6 pupils’ work will be in the precinct, as well as the duck race.