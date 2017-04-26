Investigations continue into suspicious package sent to office of MP John Nicolson

Police investigations are continuing into a suspicious package delivered to the office of East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the SNP MP’s constituency office at Townhead around 12.20pm.

The high street was sealed off for around three hours and the package was taken away for examination by police.

Residents in the tenement building above the office were temporarily evacuated and the road shut to traffic and pedestrians.

A police spokesman said: “It is not yet known what the package is or if it is in anyway harmful”.

In a tweet, Mr Nicolson said: “Thanks to everyone who has been in touch re package received at my office. The police were quick and efficient. Staff all fine”.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said yesterday: “At around 1220 hours on Tuesday 25 April 2017, police and emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package that had been delivered to the constituency office of John Nicolson MP, at Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

“Roads are now re-opened, the package has been taken away for examination and enquiries continue.”