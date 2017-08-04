Inconsiderate parking is causing misery

An elderly man who has a disability missed a doctor’s appointment because an inconsiderate motorist blocked his driveway.

The driver parked on the white lines that mark the entrance to the man’s driveway on Switchback Road, Bearsden on Thursday, June 15.

Ken Morton, who lives next door, said: “It’s unbelievable.

“My neighbour is in his mid 80s and partially disabled so he relies on his car to get to health appointments and shopping etc.

“Also his carers and family use his drive to visit.

“His daughter had to park streets away instead of in his own driveway.

“This is another shocking disregard for local residents.”

The police managed to trace the owner of the car.

Ken added: “The police went over to the Garscube Estate and brought over a girl in scrubs and she apologised to my neighbour.

“The police said they would have had the car lifted had they not tracked her down at the vet school.

“Garscube Estate still charges for parking on the campus and the staff and students still park all over our streets.

“The council put “Keep Clear” signs on the corners and across our driveways but cars often creep over these lines and the problem has now moved up the side streets.

“It’s choc-a-bloc everywhere in our streets but there’s loads of room inside the estate.”

He says littering also continues to be a problem in the area and he regularly has to pick up discarded plastic bottles, food cartons and metal drink cans left behind.

We have asked Glasgow University Vet School for a comment.