In peak condition for a charity challenge

A selfless woman has climbed the highest peak in Scotland to raise cash and awareness for an charity close to her heart.

Fiona Hendry (61), from Bishopbriggs, took on the challenge for the National Kidney Federation, which supports kidney patients, many of whom are in need of transplants, in memory of her husband.

She said: “My dear husband died four years ago and I wanted to do something to help another family coping with a potentially life limiting disease.

“I also wanted to promote the charity and encourage people to complete organ donation forms, so in the event of their sudden death their family would know their wishes, thus being able to help others.”

The climb comes a year after Fiona donated a kidney to an unknown person.

She said: “I have always really appreciated that I’ve enjoyed good health having working for 36 years in the health service, and seeing people unwell and suffering through no fault of their own.

“I regularly give platelets and the death of my husband made me only more determined to pursue the possibility of donating a kidney and perhaps saving the life of an unknown someone and sparing their family the grief we’ve endured.

“My 60th birthday gift was the donation of my left kidney in June 2016. It has been an incredibly positive experience. The recipient of an altruistic donation remains anonymous, but I think about him/ her nearly every day.”

For more about the organ donor card, go to www.organdonationscotland.org/yes.