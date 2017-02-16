Ill women claims the council is failing her

A woman who has an illness that lowers her immune

system claims that her council house makes her feel worse because it’s so damp.

Dampness problem in Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden

Sheena Garrett (48) moved into her flat in Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden, last August after she experienced problems with damp in her previous council property in Nithsdale Crescent.

When she viewed the flat in Kenilworth Crescent last May she noticed that a slate was missing from the roof and reported it to the council - but she’s still waiting for it to be repaired. In the meantime water has been leaking into the house.

Mrs Garrett, who lives with her three sons aged 22, 17 and 14, said: “The water runs down the walls in my son’s bedroom.

“The paint is flaking off some of the walls because they are so damp and there’s mould growing.

Dampness problem in Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden

“I had new carpets fitted when I moved in and now they all smell damp.

“I can’t decorate the flat until this problem is fixed.

“I’ve complained to the council several times but they do nothing about it.

“They have promised that a roofer will come and replace the missing slate but no one ever comes.

Dampness problem in Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden

“One time when I phoned and they said they’d send someone out with a bucket - a total insult.

“I shouldn’t have to live like this, my health is suffering and I’m worried that my sons will get ill too because the house is so damp and cold.

“I’m really sick of being fobbed off by the council.”

Mrs Garrett’s illness means that she’s had low blood platelet levels in the past and she takes strong medication which makes her feel very tired. She is also on anti-deperessants.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “The council takes its responsibility to its tenants very seriously and we endeavour to respond to customer requests for repairs as quickly as possible. We will be contacting the tenant this week to arrange appointments for the work to be carried out.”