Husky pair are a devoted family duo

A father and son Husky pair who spent six months at Dogs Trust Glasgow for six months have found their forever home - in nice time for Fathers Day.

Zeus (9) and Blade (5) are devoted to each other and really had to continue living together.

Newo owner Shona Frances Maguire had been helping her sister find a dog when she noticed Blade and Zeus on one of many visits to the Rehoming Centre.

She couldn’t bear the idea of them either remaining in kennels or having to find separate homes.

Shona said: “I have always loved Huskies so it didn’t take much convincing when staff asked if I wanted to take them for a walk.

“They explained that Blade and Zeus do everything together and hate being apart – even refusing to eat if they are not together in the same room.

“We go on three long walks a day and Blade has met lots of new canine friends at the local park.At this point Zeus much prefers sleeping and getting lots of cuddles.”

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “We are so happy Blade and Zeus have found a home together. They are gorgeous dogs but required an owner who understood the breed as well as having the room in their life to adopt both of them; something they have now found in Shona.

“Everyone at Dogs Trust Glasgow wishes Zeus a Happy Father’s Day and we’re sure he will enjoy it by eating lots of tasty treats and having a nice nap.”