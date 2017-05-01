Hundreds back bid for new youth pitch

Hundreds of people have signed a petition backing a campaign for an all-weather facility for young footballers in Lennoxtown.

The petition has been set up by Campsie Football Club training coach Frank Andrews. So far, it has collected more than 600 signatures of support.

Mr Andrew states: “Lennoxtown is a small yet thriving community, with an abundance of local community football teams, although it is without an all-weather facility.

“There are currently over 200 kids attached to Campsie Football Club, ranging from primary 1 to under 21 level, and also senior teams at amateur level within the community.

“Lennoxtown does have three grass football parks, all of which are vastly overplayed, with poor facilities and suffer a lack of maintenance.

“When it rains, the poor drainage means parks are regularly called off, meaning postponement of matches.

“The introduction of an all-weather football facility within Lennoxtown would combat many issues.

East Dunbartonshire Council refuse to acknowledge this as an issue, citing that Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs have adequate all-weather facilities. What they also refuse to acknowledge is that Lennoxtown as an individual community has over 12 individual football team age groups.”

Council Depute Chief Executive Thomas Glen said: “As local elections take place on May 4, any petition received at this time will be passed to Councillors elected to the new Council for their consideration.”