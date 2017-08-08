Houses evacuated after gas pipe accident

Several houses have been evacuated on Falloch Road, Bearsden, as a precaution after a gas pipe was accidentally cut on the street at the junction with Spey Road.

Emergency services are on the scene just now and Falloch Road has been closed from both ends at Spey Road.

Sergeant Colin Laird from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “There’s no danger to the public - this is just a precautionary measure.

“We are now waiting for the utility company to come and make the area safe.”