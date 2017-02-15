Hotel named most romantic

Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden has been named Glasgow and Clyde’s Romantic Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

The hotel also won the award for the Boutique Hotel of the Year for the area.

The awards were presented at a special regional event held at the Blythswood Square Hotel, in Glasgow, which celebrated the regional achievements of Scotland’s best hotels and hospitality professionals.

The national winners will be announced on April 23 at the Scottish Hotel Awards annual Gala Dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group invested three million pounds to create the hotel, which is a Grade B Listed building with landscaped gardens at the front.

The local landmark, which was built in tudor gothic style, has always been a popular spot for wedding photographs. It has a stunning castellated tower and a series of impressive archways creating a covered walkway reminiscent of Italian cloisters.