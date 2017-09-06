Homebase to close with loss of 40 jobs

Homebase in Milngavie is to close in November with the loss of 40 jobs — just a year after it was taken over.

The popular home improvement warehouse has been a fixture of the local community for almost 30 years.

Part of a nationwide chain of home improvement stores, Homebase was bought over by Australian retail giant Wesfarmer in January 2016 in a surprise £340 million deal.

The news of the closure of the local store comes after the branch of Laura Ashley home furnishings, based within Homebase, shut in April this year.

Argos, which was purchased by Sainsbury’s supermarket last year was also due to move out sometime this year.

A member of staff at Homebase told the Herald: “It’s devastating news for everyone who works here. The store has been here for so long.”

A spokesperson for Homebase said: “We can confirm that our store in Milngavie, Glasgow is set to close on 18 November 18, 2017.

“Team members at the store have been informed and we are working to support them as much as possible”.

She would only say that a decision had been taken not to renew the lease of the building.

Closure signs have already gone up outside the store and a clearance sale of all stock has begun.

According to reports in the retail trade press, Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers made a pre-tax loss of £28m in the UK in its maiden half-year.

Wesfarmers is believed to be worth around £27 billion, and is one of the the largest private sector employers in Australia with around 220,000 staff.