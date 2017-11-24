Homebase site – hope for 80 new jobs

Hopes are high that new plans for the site of the former Homebase at Milngavie will result in the creation of up to 80 jobs.

Property firm Town Centre Securities (TCS)who own the site and who brought Waitrose to Milngavie, says it is moving quickly to redevelop the vacant shop and bring employment to the area.

The Herald can reveal that a discount supermarket such as Aldi or Lidl are likely front-runners, along with a separate clothes retailer.

Homebase closed its doors last week with the loss of 40 jobs.

TCS told the Herald it will be submitting a planning application to East Dunbartonshire Council to completely refurbish the existing store and split it into two units — one for a discount supermarket and one for a non-food retailer.

Richard Lewis, property director for TCS, said: “We have consulted with the market and had initial discussions with several retailers, to determine the best re-use of the Homebase unit.

“Retail has undergone dramatic changes in recent years. As responsible property developers we are committed to finding long-term tenants who will bring sustainable jobs to Milngavie, maintain the town’s vibrant retail scene and sit alongside Waitrose.

“We are sending questionnaires out to households across Milngavie to get feedback from local residents on our proposals and we will then submit a planning application to the council

“Milngavie doesn’t currently have a discount supermarket, and our research shows there is a capacity and demand for that type of service in the town. It is vital we move quickly, with support from the council.”