Home-grown heroes set to rock Mugdock

Forget Glastonbury - Scotland’s very own family festival of music and merriment is shaping up to be a super and natural affair.

Homegrown musical heroes The Supernaturals will headline MugStock 2017 - which returns to Mugdock Country Park from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31.

The band - most of whom hail from East Dunbartonshire - notched up two top 40 albums in the UK and Japan, as well as seven UK Top 50 singles - including ‘Smile’, and ‘I Wasn’t Built To Get Up At This Time’.

The Supernaturals were born from a shared passion for music and merriment by James McColl, Derek McManus and Gavin Crawford - who all attended school in Milngavie.

Lead singer and guitarist James, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing MugStock. We played at Milngavie Town Hall in 1998 - which was good fun - and a shorter drive home than usual!

“When we were kids we used to go fishing for pike in Mugdock Loch. It was a bit of a wilderness in those days - the main buildings were just old ruins with the remnants of a zoo - but it’s completely changed now.”

Joining the Caledonian purveyors of pop will be - just announced - Mr Boom, ska band Bombskare, singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni, Dave Arcari, Single By Sunday, Trembling Bells and more.

The boutique event, managed and run by a team of skilled and experienced volunteers is supported by East Dunbartonshire Council and sponsors.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Chair of Mugdock Country Park Joint Management Committee, said: “It’s fantastic for East Dunbartonshire to have an event of this size and profile on our doorstep.

“Mugdock offers a great mix of natural beauty, facilities and accessibility - the perfect setting for MugStock.”

Alan Govan, MugStock Festival Director, added: “We’re delighted to be returning to the beautiful Mugdock Country Park this year for our third festival.

“MugStock is organised on a not-for-profit basis by a team motivated by the sheer love of bringing lovely people together to have a great time in a beautiful place.

“This year we have upgraded facilities, with showers and a steam room. We have also enhanced the food and drink offering, with a bigger selection of street food and a bespoke MugStock Ale made for us by local business Jaw Brew.”

Visit www.mugstock.org for more information.