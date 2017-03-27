High street to reopen after year-long closure

Kirkintilloch’s main street will reopen fully to traffic from Monday, April 3 after more than a year of road closures.

While First Greater Glasgow has confirmed that Kirkintilloch bus services will return to normal routes from Sunday April 9.

Thousands of people have been protesting against the controversial shared space scheme in the town centre, including Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay. She has repeated her calls for a safety crossing to be reinstated at the busy Catherine Street junction.

Ms Mackay said: “No one is asking for major changes, but just the reinstallation of traffic lights and safe crossings that can be navigated by constituents with guide dogs, the elderly, disabled and vulnerable members of the community.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire Council said: “We will be monitoring how the new layout is operating over the coming months and reporting back to elected members. Adjustments will be considered and implemented where necessary.”

He said work had been completed ahead of the 18-month schedule and thanked residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors for their patience.