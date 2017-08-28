Heritage exhibition about the Milngavie railway

The next exhibition organised by Milngavie Heritage Centre Group is called “Railway to Milngavie” and it will be held during Doors Open Week in the former Courtroom, Milngavie Town Hall on Station Road.

This fascinating display will cover all aspects of the branch line from Westerton to Milngavie via Bearsden and Hillfoot from its opening in 1863 right down to the present time.

Although the district was lightly populated in the 1860s, high class residential travel was developing in similar places elsewhere, and was expected to be a positive factor for the Milngavie line.

The exhibition will run from Saturday, September 9 until Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm except Sunday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 13. Entrance is free but donations are welcome to help cover costs.

Linked to the exhibition, is the Milngavie railway walk, led by Donald Shankland, which starts from the Heritage Centre at 10.30am on Saturday, September 9. All welcome.

For more information visit www.milngavieheritage.org