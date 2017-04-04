Helping to feed the soul with the magic of music

A socially-aware singer has dreamed up a scheme to help those less fortunate experience live music in a world-famous venue.

Jill Brown, from Milton of Campsie, used to be an STV news presenter but is now concentrating on her love of music.

She’s previously played in front of a number of unlikely audiences, including prisoners at a jail and homeless people at a mission.

Now she’s founded ‘Soul Food’ which will launch at Glasgow’s King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Easter Sunday (April 16).

The idea is that music fans pay for their own ticket but also buy a ‘soul’ ticket, for someone who wouldn’t normally get the chance to hear live music.

And Jill, who recently released her latest single ‘Loaded Gun’ will headline the gig, supported by fellow artists Unoma Okudo and Jamie Martin.

She said: “I have a passion for ­helping those on the outskirts of society and poverty needn’t be only material.

“We forget that people need ­inspiration and hope as well as food and shelter. I hope that Soul Food will give people a positive ­experience and memory on which to draw.

“As a singer and songwriter I am passionate about music but I also believe in using my life to make a difference in the lives of others.

“So I am combining both with Soul Food.

“From the gigs I have done in ­Barlinnie Prison, where I rehearse and then perform with prisoners culminating in a special gig – my own band performs in the second half – it’s clear to me that music is a real leveller, something we can all enjoy and appreciate.

“I like to focus on what we all have in common rather than what sets us apart.

“Other gigs I have done include one in Glasgow City ­Mission for the homeless – one of the charities which is a Soul Food beneficiary.

“I have also done gigs for drug addicts and alcoholics.”

Chris Beltran, booking assistant at DF Concerts and King Tut’s, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Jill to make Soul Food happen at King Tut’s.

“Tut’s has a long history of hosting and supporting charity events, and we’re proud to continue that tradition with an event that will greatly benefit three local charities.”

Soul Food tickets will be distributed amongst people who receive ­support from Glasgow City ­Mission, which works with those who are homeless, St Rollox Community Outreach Project in the city’s Sighthill area, which helps asylum seekers and refugees, and Glasgow Women’s Aid.

You can buy tickets for £8 for Soul Food by visiting: www.soulfoodglasgow.bigcartel.com.