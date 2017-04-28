Help to find missing Maisie

A distraught family are looking for help to find their beloved pet dog Maisie, who has been missing for weeks.

The McArthur family’s working cocker disappeared on her walk in Killearn at the end of March.

Working cocker spaniels are prone to zip off after rabbits, but Maisie never lets her owners out of her sight, so they raised the alarm immediately and a huge community search began.

They started locally, combing the fields and woods nearby with the help of friends, neighbours and fellow dog-owners in the village.

A drone was even used to fly over nearby fields and moors.

Three weeks on and there is still no sign of Maisie but the family haven’t given up hope, with regular searches and a social media campaign.

Heather McArthur said: “We are so grateful for all the help and support.

“Everyone says ‘it could have been my dog, so I just want to help’. Hopefully everyone’s efforts will pay off and Maisie will be back soon.”

If you have any information about Maisie’s whereabouts go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=find%20missing%20maisie.