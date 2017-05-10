Help to create a women’s history walk in Milngavie

The first of three free workshops to help create a women’s history walk in Milngavie is being held at Milngavie Library tomorrow (Thursday, May 11).

Trails & Tales is an arts and heritage learning programme - created by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust - which is uniting artists and communities to celebrate local history.

The aim of the workshops is to inspire the creation of a walk in Milngavie to highlight interesting stories of women who lived and worked locally.

Trails & Tales is working with Glasgow Women’s Library to offer three sessions - taking place on Thursdays May 11, 18 an 25 - from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in Milngavie Library, Allander Road.

· Session 1 - see examples of walks by other groups and create the outline of a short women’s heritage route in Milngavie using your own local knowledge and stories gathered through Trails & Tales

· Session 2 - an outdoor walking session to “test” the route identified in session 1

· Session 3 - deciding what your local walk will look like, as well as which women and themes will feature on the walk.

Mark Grant, general manager of EDLC Trust, said: “Trails & Tales has been very successful in bringing local history to local people through work with artists, giving them an opportunity to join together and learn about their shared past.

“If you have an interest in women’s history and your community please come along and work with experienced colleagues from Glasgow Women’s Library to design a walk for Milngavie.

“Over three sessions, you will learn how to develop and plan a history walk from the stories and memories of local women.”

To book e-mail info@trailsandtales.org or telephone 0141 777 3143. For more information, visit www.trailsandtales.org