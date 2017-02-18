Heartless owner abandoned ‘Jack’

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was abandoned yesterday morning at its Glasgow rescue and rehoming centre.

Staff were alerted by a member of public who witnessed a car pulling into the centre car park before letting a black and tan dog out and driving off.

Assistant centre manager Katrina Cavanagh said:“The dog, named Jack by staff, was abandoned on our property before our centre opened.

“Luckily, a member of public saw the vehicle and alerted us immediately.

“The poor guy was clearly scared, he was left free roaming and made a run for it towards a very busy road.

“Our staff were able to get Jack back to safety in a nearby garden before getting a lead on him and bringing him in to the centre for a check-up.

“He is suffering from a chronic ear infection, but is otherwise in good condition. We’re very keen to hear from anyone who may have any further information.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the SSPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.