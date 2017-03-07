Still time to enter innovative awards

The deadline for entries to the celebrated Scotland Dementia Awards is just a few weeks away, but there is still time to enter.

The awards which set out to recognise Scotland’s best and most innovative dementia projects going the extra mile to support people living with dementia and their families.

Prospective entrants have until March 31 to submit their entries and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Glasgow Marriott Hotel on September 21 - World Alzheimer’s Day.

The awards, a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland, NHS Education for Scotland, NHS Health Scotland and the Scottish Social Services Council, is now in its 6th year and boasts six different categories including a special Lifetime Achievement award given out each year.

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s Chief Executive said: “Scotland’s Dementia Awards now has a firmly established tradition of celebrating the passion and dedication of those who work to support people living with dementia and their families in services and projects up and down the country.

“We hope that 2017 will be our biggest celebratory year yet and we invite people from all sectors including health, social services and education, and also from the wider public, to enter and help us shine the spotlight on Scotland’s best dementia projects.

“As well as showcasing creativity and innovation, the awards really celebrate good ideas, meaningful partnerships and acknowledge the people and colleagues working together to help us improve the day to day lives of people living with dementia across our communities, from the Scottish borders to the Highlands and Islands.”

Angela Mitchell, Deputy Director of Soil Association Scotland, joint-winner of last year’s Most Innovative Partnership Award category alongside Inch View Care Home, says: “We’d recommend entering the Awards to anyone, no matter how big or small the project and community – it was such a worthwhile experience and we’re so glad we were part of the celebrations in 2016.”

Enter the Awards at www.ScotlandsDementiaAwards.org.uk. Entries must be received by 5pm on March 31.