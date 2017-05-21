Scottish Government urged to bring in food controls to tackle cancer

Strathkelvin and Bearsden’s MSP has been told that politicians must take action to curb a health scourge seen as second only to smoking.

During a visit to the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute Rona Mackay MSP was shown details of the Scale Down Cancer campaign, which calls for more to be done to tackle obesity in Scotland.

The charity is urging the Scottish Government to control multi-buy discounts on foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar.

Gregor McNie, senior public affairs manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Research is at the heart of curing cancer, yet we must not forget that four in ten cancers are preventable in the first place.

“Not enough of us know that obesity is the single biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking.

“Given the devastating impact that cancer has on families across Scotland, it’s vital we see political action on obesity.”

During her visit Ms Mackay witnessed first hand the ground breaking research being carried out by scientists and doctors.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £24 million in Glasgow last year on advanced scientific and clinical research.

The charity announced a further £8 million investment in Glasgow in March, to develop new treatments for pancreatic cancer.

Led by Professor Andrew Biankin at the University of Glasgow, a project has been launched which aims to develop personalised treatments for pancreatic cancer patients.

This is intended to improve the options and outcomes for a disease where survival rates have remained stubbornly low.

Ms Mackay said: “Like everywhere in Scotland, cancer has a huge effect on families in my constituency, so it has been fantastic to visit the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute and hear more about how it’s research is offering new hope to families here and across Scotland.”