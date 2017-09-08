A Scottish drinks brand which had previously recalled its raspberry and kiwi flavoured water has now been forced to withdraw its entire range from sale "due to the presence of mould".

Cott Beverages, which produces the Macb spring water in MacDuff, Aberdeenshire, has taken all of its still water off retailers's shelves, but the food standards regulator warned customers that the drink could make them unwell and said they should not drink the product.

The strawberry and kiwi flavour was recalled in June amid a Food Standards Authority investigation. The drink is believed to have a "strong odour and unpleasant taste".

Food Standards Scotland said consumers should return any drinks they have already bought. It said: "Food Standards Scotland has issued a Product Recall Information Notice today concerning macb, which is recalling all flavours of its still water because of a strong odour and an unpleasant taste. This spoilage of the product is due to the presence of mould."

A statement from Macb said: "We have received a small number of complaints on our other still flavours and bottle sizes. We have therefore taken the decision to recall all of our macb still flavoured water with best before end dates of July 18, August 18 and September 18 as a precautionary measure. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to all our valued customers and we thank you for your support during this period."