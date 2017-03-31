Nearly one-in-four children in parts of East Dunbartonshire living in poverty

Shocking figures show that nearly a quarter of children in some areas of East Dunbartonshire are living below the breadline.

A recent report from the Office of National Statistics coving the period from October-December 2015 shows that in Kirkintilloch East and Twechar 22.8 per cent youngsters are in homes surviving below the poverty line.

And even in the best performing area - Bearsden South - 7.79 per cent of children are said to be impoverished.

The other figures are as follows:

Campsie and Kirkintilloch North: 18.06 per cent.

Bishopbriggs South: 17.46 per cent.

Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South: 16.14 per cent.

Milngavie: 13.01 per cent.

Bishopbriggs North and Torrance: 10.31 per cent.

Bearsden North: 7.99 per cent.

The figures compare favourably with East Dunbartonshire’s neighbours in the Glasgow North East Area, where child poverty sits at 35.70 per cent.