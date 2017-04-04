Hospice says a huge thank you to Lord Provost

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice has said a huge thank you to long-time supporter Glasgow Lord Provost Sadie Docherty.

Visiting the hospice at Carlton Place in the city centre, Sadie was presented with flowers by Rhona Baillie, hospice chief executive, ahead of stepping down from her role at the City Chambers.

“We can’t thank Sadie enough for all her support over the years,” said Rhona. “Not only has she been with us on the journey since we launched our £21million Brick by Brick Appeal in 2012 to build a new hospice, she has been there with us at milestone moments along the way, from the groundbreaking ceremony on the site at Bellahouston Park to the day work first started there.

“She also hosted a civic reception for the hospice at the City Chambers last year when we launched Buy a Brick, the latest phase of our fundraising campaign, and has been incredibly generous with her time, visiting patients in the ward on her many visits to Carlton Place.

“Sadie has been a wonderful Lord Provost and a fantastic ambassador for Glasgow, we wish her all the very best for the future.”

The hospice has had strong links with Glasgow City Council throughout its history. The council gifted the buildings at Carlton Place where the hospice first opened its doors and the land at Bellahouston Park where the new hospice is being built.

Commenting on her links with Glasgow’s Hospice, Lord Provost Sadie Docherty said: “It has been my pleasure as Lord Provost and the charity’s president, to continue the city’s long legacy of support for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

“It has been a pleasure to launch the Brick by Brick Appeal and to witness the laying of the foundations of the new premises at Bellahouston Park, which I am proud to say the council has gifted to the charity.

“Above all, is the privilege of visiting the people the hospice is are caring for and its staff and hearing their life-affirming stories. That will stay with me.

“Naturally I wish the hospice all the very best for the future and the continued support of the city council and the people of Glasgow.”

The total of the £21million Brick by Brick Appeal to build a new home for Glasgow’s Hospice has now reached £19.6m. To donate £5, text BRICK to 70660 or make a donation online at www.ppwh.org.uk/donate.